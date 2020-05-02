Wedbush Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Axos Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. Wedbush has a “In-Line” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Axos Financial from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet cut Axos Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine cut Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Axos Financial from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Axos Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

AX opened at $21.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day moving average is $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $31.77.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $180.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.23 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 24.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AX. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Axos Financial by 483.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Eshel Bar-Adon purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.87 per share, with a total value of $45,549.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,716.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Brandon Black purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.10 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,835.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,900 shares of company stock worth $144,303. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

