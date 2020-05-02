SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SHO)

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) – SunTrust Banks reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $272.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SHO. Barclays raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of SHO stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

In related news, Director Douglas M. Pasquale bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $122,325.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas M. Pasquale bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $39,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 90,442 shares of company stock worth $730,829. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 613.5% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 186,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 159,962 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 889.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,918,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522,340 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 10.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 353,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 33,449 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 45.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 11,426 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter worth $420,000.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

