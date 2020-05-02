Stephen Douglass Sells 1,328 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Stephen Douglass sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $27,888.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,077. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $20.80 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.92 and a 200 day moving average of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $97.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,760,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,793 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,195,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,366,000. Robecosam AG bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,743,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,249,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,892,000 after purchasing an additional 574,684 shares in the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

