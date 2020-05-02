Wedbush Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Prosperity Bancshares in a research note issued on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.26. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 35.42%. The company had revenue of $290.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America raised Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.94.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $58.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Prosperity Bancshares has a one year low of $42.02 and a one year high of $75.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.58 and its 200 day moving average is $65.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PB. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Charlotte M. Rasche acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.81 per share, with a total value of $101,620.00. Also, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.99 per share, for a total transaction of $214,950.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 176,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,822.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 22,356 shares of company stock worth $981,910 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.65%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

