Veritex Holdings Inc to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Veritex in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.38). Veritex had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $74.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.83 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VBTX. Stephens decreased their price objective on Veritex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Veritex in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Veritex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Shares of Veritex stock opened at $17.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average of $23.59. Veritex has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $29.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 311,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Terry Earley purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.94 per share, with a total value of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,316.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.69%.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

