Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Lowered by Oppenheimer

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Humana in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $5.26 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.46. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Humana’s Q2 2021 earnings at $7.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.98 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $21.64 EPS.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $18.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 21.25%. Humana’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Humana from $437.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.95.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $372.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91. Humana has a 12-month low of $208.25 and a 12-month high of $392.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Humana by 13.6% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Humana by 2.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 25,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 10.4% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth about $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total transaction of $1,485,902.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

