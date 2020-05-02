Humana Inc to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $7.56 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Humana in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst S. James now expects that the insurance provider will earn $7.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $7.32. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Humana’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HUM. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, January 27th. CSFB lifted their price target on Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Humana from $363.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Humana from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.95.

NYSE:HUM opened at $372.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91. Humana has a one year low of $208.25 and a one year high of $392.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $18.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Humana by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Humana by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Humana by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its position in Humana by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total transaction of $1,485,902.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

