Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Akamai Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Miller now anticipates that the technology infrastructure company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.02. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $764.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 16.74%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.65.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $95.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.46. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.34. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $73.19 and a fifty-two week high of $108.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lathrop Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth about $2,021,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 349,202 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $30,164,000 after acquiring an additional 20,243 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 60,999 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Frederic V. Salerno sold 10,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $1,093,401.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at $552,807.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jill A. Greenthal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $512,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,523.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,311 shares of company stock worth $2,938,395. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

