Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Advanced Micro Devices in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMD has been the topic of several other reports. Argus raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of AMD opened at $49.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $59.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.74. The firm has a market cap of $58.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.00, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.18.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $4,279,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 827,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,194,326. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $8,091,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,532,959.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,922 shares of company stock worth $15,669,538 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 581,823 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,867,000 after purchasing an additional 52,705 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $317,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 906,509 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,280,000 after acquiring an additional 166,175 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 284.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

