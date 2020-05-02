DA Davidson Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) – DA Davidson cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TJX Companies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris now forecasts that the apparel and home fashions retailer will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

TJX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cfra raised shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded TJX Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.63.

NYSE TJX opened at $48.25 on Friday. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.17 and a 200-day moving average of $56.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $789,572,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,601 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774,428 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,844,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,438,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189,911 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1,432.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,572,583 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $75,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,332,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

