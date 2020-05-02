Heidi Cormack Sells 2,331 Shares of NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Stock

NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,331 shares of NetGear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $53,566.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,308.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $21.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.25. The firm has a market cap of $649.54 million, a P/E ratio of 81.30 and a beta of 1.19. NetGear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $229.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.95 million. NetGear had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 0.90%. NetGear’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NetGear, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in NetGear in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NetGear during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in NetGear during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in NetGear by 212.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in NetGear by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTGR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetGear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BWS Financial upgraded shares of NetGear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

About NetGear

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

