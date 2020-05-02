Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Engie (EPA:ENGI) a €13.10 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.10 ($15.23) target price on Engie (EPA:ENGI) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ENGI. Barclays set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Engie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €11.50 ($13.37) price objective on Engie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on Engie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.90 ($19.65) price objective on Engie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €17.70 ($20.58) price objective on Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €14.49 ($16.85).

Get Engie alerts:

EPA ENGI opened at €9.90 ($11.52) on Tuesday. Engie has a 52-week low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a 52-week high of €15.16 ($17.63). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €9.78 and its 200 day moving average price is €13.68.

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.