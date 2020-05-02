Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Engie (EPA:ENGI) a €13.10 Price Target

Posted by on May 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.10 ($15.23) target price on Engie (EPA:ENGI) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ENGI. Barclays set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Engie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €11.50 ($13.37) price objective on Engie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on Engie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.90 ($19.65) price objective on Engie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €17.70 ($20.58) price objective on Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €14.49 ($16.85).

EPA ENGI opened at €9.90 ($11.52) on Tuesday. Engie has a 52-week low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a 52-week high of €15.16 ($17.63). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €9.78 and its 200 day moving average price is €13.68.

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Analyst Recommendations for Engie (EPA:ENGI)

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Heidi Cormack Sells 2,331 Shares of NetGear, Inc. Stock
Heidi Cormack Sells 2,331 Shares of NetGear, Inc. Stock
Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Engie a €13.10 Price Target
Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Engie a €13.10 Price Target
Carrefour PT Set at €15.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein
Carrefour PT Set at €15.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein
Jana Partners Llc Sells 5,619 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc Stock
Jana Partners Llc Sells 5,619 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc Stock
John M. Wall Sells 3,000 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc Stock
John M. Wall Sells 3,000 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc Stock
Insider Selling: Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Director Sells $210,545.72 in Stock
Insider Selling: Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Director Sells $210,545.72 in Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report