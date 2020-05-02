Carrefour (EPA:CA) PT Set at €15.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Carrefour (EPA:CA) received a €15.00 ($17.44) target price from equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CA. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.40 ($22.56) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.35) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €22.50 ($26.16) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €16.92 ($19.67).

Shares of Carrefour stock opened at €13.50 ($15.69) on Tuesday. Carrefour has a 12-month low of €16.31 ($18.97) and a 12-month high of €23.68 ($27.53). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €15.01.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

