Jana Partners Llc Sells 5,619 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Stock

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Director Jana Partners Llc sold 5,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total value of $193,743.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jana Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 27th, Jana Partners Llc sold 274,341 shares of Conagra Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $9,492,198.60.

CAG opened at $33.28 on Friday. Conagra Brands Inc has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.48 and its 200-day moving average is $30.24. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 42.29%.

CAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 14,455 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 92,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 264,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,759,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

