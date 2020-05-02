John M. Wall Sells 3,000 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock

Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) CFO John M. Wall sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $235,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,252,253.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CDNS opened at $75.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.08. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $51.39 and a 52 week high of $82.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.34 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 41.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 204.2% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 7,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,973,000 after purchasing an additional 42,326 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 151,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,518,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.55.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

