Insider Selling: Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) Director Sells $210,545.72 in Stock

Posted by on May 2nd, 2020

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) Director Phillip Widman sold 3,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $210,545.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,456.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc stock opened at $53.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 4.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.34 million, a PE ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.27. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a 52 week low of $38.44 and a 52 week high of $57.20.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 7.87%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 19,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,856,000 after purchasing an additional 39,071 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the fourth quarter worth about $12,751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RGR. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

About Sturm Ruger & Company Inc

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR)

