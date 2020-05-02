David C. Gray Sells 4,000 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) Stock

Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) insider David C. Gray sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,375 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BRKS opened at $35.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 52-week low of $21.19 and a 52-week high of $50.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 1.50.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 52.96%. The company had revenue of $220.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRKS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub raised Brooks Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Brooks Automation by 118,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Brooks Automation by 4.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

