Robert H. Dallas II Purchases 12,500 Shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Stock

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Director Robert H. Dallas II acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.81 per share, for a total transaction of $197,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert H. Dallas II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 28th, Robert H. Dallas II acquired 7,500 shares of Unity Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $107,925.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UNTY opened at $15.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.12. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $24.70.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 26.82%. The business had revenue of $17.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 14.95%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UNTY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet cut Unity Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine cut Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Unity Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unity Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNTY. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 218.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 374,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after buying an additional 256,959 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $1,346,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Unity Bancorp by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 516,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,660,000 after purchasing an additional 24,098 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Unity Bancorp by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Unity Bancorp by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

