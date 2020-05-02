Langley Steinert Sells 12,006 Shares of CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $271,215.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,782,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,270,357.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 27th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $247,923.90.

On Friday, April 24th, Langley Steinert sold 8,359 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $167,347.18.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Langley Steinert sold 924 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $18,489.24.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $241,080.48.

On Thursday, April 9th, Langley Steinert sold 4,412 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $88,460.60.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $241,920.90.

On Friday, March 13th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $244,081.98.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $246,603.24.

On Monday, March 9th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $247,563.72.

On Friday, March 6th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $270,735.30.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $22.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.33. CarGurus Inc has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $42.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. CarGurus had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $158.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CarGurus Inc will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 132,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 40,885 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 41,023 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,191,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,905,000 after buying an additional 212,745 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 2,004.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 606,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,784,000 after buying an additional 578,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 2,182.1% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 261,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CARG. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. BidaskClub raised CarGurus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CarGurus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research raised CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on CarGurus from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

