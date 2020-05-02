John M. Griffin Sells 4,906 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stock

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 4,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $245,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $49.40 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $55.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.90 and a 200-day moving average of $47.93.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $756.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.10 million. Hologic had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 30.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Hologic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Hologic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth $6,610,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth $8,385,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Hologic by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 779,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,701,000 after purchasing an additional 73,714 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth $1,132,000. 95.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.