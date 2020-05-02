Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Lakeland Financial worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LKFN stock opened at $40.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $30.49 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.04 and its 200 day moving average is $44.30.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 32.24%. The company had revenue of $49.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.41 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, April 25th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 35.50%.

In other news, Director M Scott Welch acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.74 per share, for a total transaction of $367,400.00. Also, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $180,223.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $358,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 22,075 shares of company stock worth $824,540 and sold 14,718 shares worth $697,008. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

