Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on May 2nd, 2020

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the March 31st total of 2,250,000 shares. Approximately 10.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 620,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $394,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 522,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,125,971.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,746,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,961,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,372,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,770,000. 35.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $22.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.64. Progyny has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $36.50.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.07 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

PGNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

