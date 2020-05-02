Manitou Gold (CVE:MTU) Shares Down 8.3%

Manitou Gold Inc. (CVE:MTU) dropped 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, approximately 622,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 199% from the average daily volume of 207,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a market cap of $11.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05.

Manitou Gold Company Profile (CVE:MTU)

Manitou Gold Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold properties. Its principal mineral assets include a 100% interest in the Kenwest property that holds 32 patented mining claims and 10 mining licenses of occupation covering 599 hectares located in the Township of Boyer Lake; and a 100% interest in the Gaffney property comprising 26 unpatented claims covering 4,560 hectares and 12 patented claims totaling 174 hectares located in the south of Dryden, Ontario.

