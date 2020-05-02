Insider Selling: Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) SVP Sells $53,380.00 in Stock

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) SVP Raina Moskowitz sold 785 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $53,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,776. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $64.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.93, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.63. Etsy Inc has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $71.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.03.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.89 million. Etsy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that Etsy Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,900,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 1,696.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,189,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,317 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,389,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $194,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,377 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Etsy by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,886,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

