Kogan.com (ASX:KGN) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.09

Kogan.com Ltd (ASX:KGN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$8.09 ($5.74) and last traded at A$7.99 ($5.67), with a volume of 1167447 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$7.71 ($5.47).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$5.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$6.27. The company has a market cap of $731.00 million and a P/E ratio of 40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Kogan.com Company Profile (ASX:KGN)

Kogan.com Limited operates as an online retailer in Australia. The company offers approximately 2,000 brands across a range of categories, including consumer electronics, appliances, homewares, hardware, toys, and others; and owns and operates 18 private label brands. It also provides pre-paid mobile phone plans online; directly sourced holiday packages and travel bookings; and hotel bookings through hotels.kogan.com, as well as cruises through cruises.kogan.com.

