Best of the Best (LON:BOTB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $458.50

Best of the Best plc (LON:BOTB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 458.50 ($6.03) and last traded at GBX 458.50 ($6.03), with a volume of 8511 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 430 ($5.66).

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Best of the Best in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Get Best of the Best alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 394.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 362.79. The company has a market capitalization of $40.79 million and a P/E ratio of 20.23.

Best of the Best (LON:BOTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported GBX 12.40 ($0.16) EPS for the quarter.

About Best of the Best (LON:BOTB)

Best of the Best PLC engages in the competition operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates weekly competitions to win luxury cars online, as well as through retail sites within airports and at shopping centers. It also operates competitions, which include prizes, such as motorbikes, watches, luxury gadgets, technology, holidays, and other items.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Best of the Best Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best of the Best and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.