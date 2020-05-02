InMed Pharmaceuticals (TSE:IN) Trading 10% Higher

Posted by on May 2nd, 2020

Shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:IN) traded up 10% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, 190,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 3% from the average session volume of 184,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $31.01 million and a PE ratio of -2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a current ratio of 7.47.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (TSE:IN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). Equities analysts expect that InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (TSE:IN)

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a pre-clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-750, a topical cannabinoid product candidate to treat epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-085, a cannabinoid-based topical therapy for glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

