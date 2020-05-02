Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,968.86

Shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1,968.86 and last traded at $1,943.79, with a volume of 603 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,960.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Cable One in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Cable One from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cable One from $1,900.00 to $1,968.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,570.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.48 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,579.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,554.49.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $9.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.67 by ($0.35). Cable One had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cable One Inc will post 40.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Charles B. Mcdonald sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total value of $2,288,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total value of $647,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,328 shares of company stock worth $10,150,322 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Cable One by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Cable One by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Cable One by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Cable One by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Cable One by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

