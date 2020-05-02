Pebble Beach Systems Group (LON:PEB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.25

Pebble Beach Systems Group PLC (LON:PEB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 12.25 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 11.50 ($0.15), with a volume of 906209 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.48 ($0.14).

Separately, FinnCap initiated coverage on shares of Pebble Beach Systems Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “corporate” rating on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 million and a P/E ratio of 10.23.

Pebble Beach Systems Group plc, a software and technology company, develops and supplies automation, channel in a box, and content management solutions for TV broadcasters, service providers, and cable and satellite operators worldwide. It provides content management and playout solutions, such as Marina, an enterprise level automation platform for multi-channel delivery applications; Marina Lite, an automation solution; Orca, a software-defined virtualized IP channel solution; Dolphin, a Software-defined integrated channel in a flexible automation environment; and Stingray, a self-contained channel in a box for various channel types.

