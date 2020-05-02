Pebble Beach Systems Group (LON:PEB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.25

Posted by on May 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Pebble Beach Systems Group PLC (LON:PEB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 12.25 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 11.50 ($0.15), with a volume of 906209 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.48 ($0.14).

Separately, FinnCap initiated coverage on shares of Pebble Beach Systems Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “corporate” rating on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 million and a P/E ratio of 10.23.

About Pebble Beach Systems Group (LON:PEB)

Pebble Beach Systems Group plc, a software and technology company, develops and supplies automation, channel in a box, and content management solutions for TV broadcasters, service providers, and cable and satellite operators worldwide. It provides content management and playout solutions, such as Marina, an enterprise level automation platform for multi-channel delivery applications; Marina Lite, an automation solution; Orca, a software-defined virtualized IP channel solution; Dolphin, a Software-defined integrated channel in a flexible automation environment; and Stingray, a self-contained channel in a box for various channel types.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Pebble Beach Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebble Beach Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Lakeland Financial Co. Shares Bought by Cwm LLC
Lakeland Financial Co. Shares Bought by Cwm LLC
Progyny Inc Sees Large Increase in Short Interest
Progyny Inc Sees Large Increase in Short Interest
Manitou Gold Shares Down 8.3%
Manitou Gold Shares Down 8.3%
Insider Selling: Etsy Inc SVP Sells $53,380.00 in Stock
Insider Selling: Etsy Inc SVP Sells $53,380.00 in Stock
Kogan.com Hits New 12-Month High at $8.09
Kogan.com Hits New 12-Month High at $8.09
Best of the Best Reaches New 1-Year High at $458.50
Best of the Best Reaches New 1-Year High at $458.50


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report