Chenavari Capital Solutions (LON:CCSL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $38.00

Chenavari Capital Solutions Ltd (LON:CCSL) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 38 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 38 ($0.50), with a volume of 1685 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38 ($0.50).

The stock has a market cap of $14.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 52.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 61.04.

Chenavari Capital Solutions Company Profile (LON:CCSL)

Chenavari Capital Solutions Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive return, while limiting downside risk, through investment in bank capital solutions transactions primarily with the United Kingdom and European banks.

