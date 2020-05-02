Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €150.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on May 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VOW3 has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €132.00 ($153.49) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €175.00 ($203.49) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Independent Research set a €124.00 ($144.19) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €165.32 ($192.23).

VOW3 opened at €128.22 ($149.09) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €112.20 and a 200 day moving average of €157.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.12. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €79.38 ($92.30) and a fifty-two week high of €187.74 ($218.30).

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?

Analyst Recommendations for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Lakeland Financial Co. Shares Bought by Cwm LLC
Lakeland Financial Co. Shares Bought by Cwm LLC
Progyny Inc Sees Large Increase in Short Interest
Progyny Inc Sees Large Increase in Short Interest
Manitou Gold Shares Down 8.3%
Manitou Gold Shares Down 8.3%
Insider Selling: Etsy Inc SVP Sells $53,380.00 in Stock
Insider Selling: Etsy Inc SVP Sells $53,380.00 in Stock
Kogan.com Hits New 12-Month High at $8.09
Kogan.com Hits New 12-Month High at $8.09
Best of the Best Reaches New 1-Year High at $458.50
Best of the Best Reaches New 1-Year High at $458.50


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report