Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €150.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VOW3 has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €132.00 ($153.49) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €175.00 ($203.49) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Independent Research set a €124.00 ($144.19) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €165.32 ($192.23).

VOW3 opened at €128.22 ($149.09) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €112.20 and a 200 day moving average of €157.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.12. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €79.38 ($92.30) and a fifty-two week high of €187.74 ($218.30).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

