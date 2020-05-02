Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Given a €41.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on Vossloh (ETR:VOS) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Vossloh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Vossloh and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €41.00 ($47.67).

Shares of VOS stock opened at €34.50 ($40.12) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $605.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €30.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of €35.68. Vossloh has a 12-month low of €23.60 ($27.44) and a 12-month high of €43.60 ($50.70). The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.78.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, Lifecycle Solutions, and Transportation. The Core Components division provides rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines.

