Short Interest in Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO) Drops By 8.7%

Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the March 31st total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Telecom Argentina from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Telecom Argentina from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Telecom Argentina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 115,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 660.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 35,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 31,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEO opened at $6.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average of $10.09. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 0.90. Telecom Argentina has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $18.55.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.10 million. Telecom Argentina had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Telecom Argentina will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; information and communication technology services comprising datacenter services, and telecommunications consulting and value-added solutions; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services, as well as sells equipment.

