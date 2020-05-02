Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) Short Interest Update

Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 561,900 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the March 31st total of 614,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 287,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of TM stock opened at $121.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.88. Toyota Motor has a 1-year low of $108.01 and a 1-year high of $145.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $69.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.69 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 8.09%. Equities research analysts expect that Toyota Motor will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

