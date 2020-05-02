Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the March 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 577,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:TSE opened at $18.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.95 million, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.31. Trinseo has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $50.14.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.03 million. Trinseo had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trinseo will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.12%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSE shares. ValuEngine lowered Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Trinseo from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Trinseo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

In related news, insider David Phillip Stasse acquired 5,500 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.54 per share, for a total transaction of $96,470.00. Also, CEO Frank A. Bozich acquired 12,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.54 per share, for a total transaction of $210,480.00. Insiders bought 34,779 shares of company stock worth $597,756 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSE. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 62.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Green Square Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

