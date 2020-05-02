Short Interest in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Rises By 10.0%

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,820,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the March 31st total of 6,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Director William W. Helman purchased 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.74 per share, with a total value of $497,148.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,200 shares in the company, valued at $740,848. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,202,478,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,323,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 197.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,531,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,670,000 after buying an additional 1,681,932 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,258,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,393,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,181,000 after buying an additional 546,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $27.64 and a one year high of $69.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.08 and its 200 day moving average is $57.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $460.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.12 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 163.55% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 75.64%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VNO. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.44.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

