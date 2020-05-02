Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $4.97 and last traded at $4.77, with a volume of 5397034 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $356.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Yamana Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AUY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a $5.50 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.89.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $614,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 24,302 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,544,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 888,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 369.8% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 70,996 shares during the last quarter. 49.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average of $3.73.

Yamana Gold Company Profile (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.