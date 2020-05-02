Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,510,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the March 31st total of 12,280,000 shares. Currently, 10.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $41.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Voya Financial has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $63.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.52.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 387.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 560 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VOYA shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Voya Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

