Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the March 31st total of 2,770,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Tenaris stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. Tenaris has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.98.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Tenaris had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Research analysts forecast that Tenaris will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is 41.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tenaris by 596.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Tenaris by 120.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Tenaris during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Tenaris during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TS shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenaris in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Tenaris from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tenaris in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tenaris from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tenaris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.92.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

