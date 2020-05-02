Short Interest in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Rises By 9.6%

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the March 31st total of 3,640,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Textron by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 20,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 18,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Textron by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Textron by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Textron by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Textron alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $26.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Textron has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $54.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.76.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). Textron had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TXT shares. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Textron from $51.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Textron in a report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.90.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.