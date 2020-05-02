Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the March 31st total of 2,610,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cfra increased their price objective on Unilever from $11.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC upgraded Unilever from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. DZ Bank lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Get Unilever alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bowie Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 258,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO grew its position in Unilever by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 497,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,469,000 after buying an additional 15,797 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in Unilever by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Unilever by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,312,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,044,000 after buying an additional 49,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UL opened at $51.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.53. The firm has a market cap of $60.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.57. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.4445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 62.59%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.