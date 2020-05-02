USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Short Interest Update

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the March 31st total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 588,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USAC. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 31,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 51,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 28,143 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 473.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 53,451 shares in the last quarter. 30.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

NYSE USAC opened at $7.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.97. The company has a market capitalization of $712.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -368.50 and a beta of 1.97. USA Compression Partners has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $178.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.19 million. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that USA Compression Partners will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 28.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is presently 7,000.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on USAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Raymond James downgraded USA Compression Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded USA Compression Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on USA Compression Partners from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.14.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.