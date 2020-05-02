Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Cirrus Logic, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report issued on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.36. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s FY2021 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CRUS. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.10.

Shares of CRUS opened at $70.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.03. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $37.24 and a 12 month high of $91.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $374.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, VP Bradley J. Fluke sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $866,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 85,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $6,742,610.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,999 shares in the company, valued at $24,009,640.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,082,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,474,000 after buying an additional 1,439,970 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,519 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $80,559,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 911,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,099,000 after purchasing an additional 66,900 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 843,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,523,000 after purchasing an additional 303,631 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

