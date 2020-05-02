DAGCO Inc. Sells 346 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

DAGCO Inc. cut its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies comprises approximately 1.4% of DAGCO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 186,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,493,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. PFG Advisors bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 336,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the period. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

TRV stock opened at $96.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.94. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $76.99 and a 52 week high of $155.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 34.17%.

TRV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities raised Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.59.

In other Travelers Companies news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III bought 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.54 per share, with a total value of $79,421.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,881 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,253.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.