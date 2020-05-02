DAGCO Inc. Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

DAGCO Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF makes up about 1.6% of DAGCO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. DAGCO Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $177.22 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $118.99 and a 12-month high of $205.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.78 and its 200 day moving average is $178.78.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

