D.B. Root & Company LLC Makes New $53,000 Investment in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,471 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 266,322 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 154,088 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,736 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 16,136 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,852 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 40,989 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 21,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

CLF stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.96. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $11.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $534.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.75 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 100.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Cleveland-Cliffs’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

A number of research firms have commented on CLF. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cfra restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $898,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,565,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,009,530.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Koci bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $102,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,814.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 240,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,650. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.