D.B. Root & Company LLC Buys 333 Shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 15.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2,830.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000.

NASDAQ:EMB opened at $99.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.87. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $117.20.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

