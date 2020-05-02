Cwm LLC Buys 3,088 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 58.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 138,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,834,000 after acquiring an additional 17,568 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,121.1% in the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,134,000.

Shares of MUB opened at $111.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.73. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.03 and a 1-year high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

