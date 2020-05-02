Cwm LLC Boosts Stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter worth $4,547,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter worth $2,116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of WD-40 from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th.

WDFC opened at $168.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.43. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $151.16 and a 52 week high of $211.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.17). WD-40 had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $100.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

