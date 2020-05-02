Cwm LLC Has $920,000 Stock Position in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.07% of Amerisafe worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amerisafe by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,087,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,428,000 after purchasing an additional 87,262 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Amerisafe by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,865,000 after purchasing an additional 22,549 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amerisafe by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 669,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,189,000 after purchasing an additional 28,634 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amerisafe by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 604,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Amerisafe by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 339,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,421,000 after purchasing an additional 21,702 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $73,913.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,241.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMSF stock opened at $62.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.06 and a 200-day moving average of $65.64. Amerisafe, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.02 and a 1-year high of $80.65.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $86.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.27 million. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 23.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amerisafe, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Amerisafe’s payout ratio is 23.48%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMSF shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on Amerisafe from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Amerisafe from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Amerisafe Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

